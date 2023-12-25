Contrasting Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and 51Talk Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 0.67 -$28.88 million N/A N/A 51Talk Online Education Group $24.69 million 1.76 -$42.56 million ($1.98) -3.91

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than 51Talk Online Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

14.6% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51Talk Online Education Group has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and 51Talk Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and 51Talk Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 51Talk Online Education Group -45.24% -463.20% -39.42%

Summary

Jianzhi Education Technology Group beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills, as well as AI-empowered knowledge preview and AI-empowered reading lessons. It also offers small group lessons. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

