Contrasting MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $8.38 million 39.21 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.10 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares MSP Recovery and Core Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Summary

Core Scientific beats MSP Recovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

