Contrasting Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) & Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Skyline Champion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skyline Champion and Bellway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Champion 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bellway 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Skyline Champion currently has a consensus target price of $67.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.10%. Given Skyline Champion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skyline Champion is more favorable than Bellway.

This table compares Skyline Champion and Bellway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Champion $2.61 billion 1.65 $401.80 million $4.12 18.10 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 20.16

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Skyline Champion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Champion and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Champion 11.86% 18.98% 15.03% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skyline Champion beats Bellway on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

