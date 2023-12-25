Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Cooper-Standard Price Performance
Shares of CPS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $736.04 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.