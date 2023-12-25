Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of CPS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $736.04 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 284,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 389.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 248,270 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 106.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 163,536 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

