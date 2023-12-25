Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 3.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

