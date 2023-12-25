COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE CDP opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -219.23%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

