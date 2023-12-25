Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 6.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

