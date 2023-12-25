Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.45.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,643 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

