Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPG. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE CPG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.21. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Insiders have bought a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

