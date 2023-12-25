Critical Analysis: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) and Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) and Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $67.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -14.48% -14.06% Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.84% -23.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($0.95) -63.32 Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.34) -3.06

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

