Critical Analysis: Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) & Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) and Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rollins alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Primech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.77% 33.81% 17.80% Primech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.70 billion 7.72 $368.60 million $0.83 51.78 Primech $69.03 million 0.88 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rollins and Primech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Primech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rollins and Primech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 1 5 0 2.83 Primech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rollins currently has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than Primech.

Summary

Rollins beats Primech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Primech

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services. The company also offers stewarding services comprising cleaning of the kitchen area of healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants, as well as supplies ad hoc customer service officers, and food and beverage service crews to healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, it operates HomeHelpy, an online portal that allows individual customers to book cleaning services in homes and offices; and manufactures and sells cleaning supplies, such as hand soaps, hand soap dispensers, cleaning fluids, and garbage bags used for general, floor, carpet, restroom, or kitchen purposes, as well as treatment products used in the marine industry under the D'Bond brand name. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore. Primech Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sapphire Universe Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.