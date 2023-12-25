CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average is $176.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

