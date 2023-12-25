CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.