Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Cutera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CUTR

Cutera Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $3.03 on Friday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.