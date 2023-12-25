CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

