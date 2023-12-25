Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Dana Stock Up 0.7 %

DAN opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Dana by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Dana by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

