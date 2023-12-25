DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 138,448 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,448 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Target worth $51,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of TGT opened at $140.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

