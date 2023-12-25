DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $58,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

WFC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

