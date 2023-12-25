DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

