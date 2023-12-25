DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $67.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $67,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.