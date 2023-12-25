DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $85.75 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $671.60 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.23 and a 200-day moving average of $563.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

