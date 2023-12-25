Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.94 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.