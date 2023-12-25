Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

A number of research firms have commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DCPH opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.