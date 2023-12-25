Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) versus Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Head to Head Comparison

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Turbine and Royalty Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $592.05 million 1.17 $16.67 million ($1.79) -3.82 Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Digital Turbine has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management.

64.6% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine -30.33% 6.82% 3.10% Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Turbine and Royalty Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 6 1 0 2.14 Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 72.77%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats Royalty Management on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media. The company also provides direct campaign management products, such as the DT DSP and DT Offer Wall; ad monetization solutions allow mobile app publishers and developers to monetize their monthly active users via display, native, and video advertising; brands and agencies runs mobile brand-awareness campaigns on the direct mobile app inventory; and app developers and other performance-focused advertisers execute mobile user acquisition campaigns for their apps and products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, Mexico, Central America, and South America. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

