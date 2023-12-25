Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.60.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.