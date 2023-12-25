Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $149.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.67.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

