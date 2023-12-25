Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $50.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $9,005,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

