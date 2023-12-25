Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $65.62 on Friday. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Donaldson by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

