Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,292 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

