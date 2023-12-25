Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.3 %

DNB stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -197.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

