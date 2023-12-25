Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BROS stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,362,841.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,630,290 shares of company stock worth $217,801,636. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

