Eastern Bank Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned 1.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCQ opened at $19.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

