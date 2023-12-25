Eastern Bank Buys 2,055 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $458.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.70 and its 200-day moving average is $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $462.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.