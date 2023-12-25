Eastern Bank Buys 5,965 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $434.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $441.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.42 and a 200 day moving average of $392.50.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

