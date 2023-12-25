Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.07 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

