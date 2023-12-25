Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,919 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

