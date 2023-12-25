Eastern Bank Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $17,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. The stock has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

