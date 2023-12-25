Eastern Bank Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.