Eastern Bank Has $2.14 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 450.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.