Eastern Bank Has $5.63 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

MA stock opened at $424.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average is $398.14. The stock has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $337.69 and a 1-year high of $427.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

