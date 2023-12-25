Eastern Bank Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 132.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 42.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 467,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,602,000 after buying an additional 138,448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 14.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

