Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Boeing stock opened at $260.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.81. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.