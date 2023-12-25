Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $230.36 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average is $233.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.