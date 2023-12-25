Eastern Bank Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $148.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

