Eastern Bank Purchases 6,933 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Eastern Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Shares of J opened at $128.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

