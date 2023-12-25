Eastern Bank Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eastern Bank owned 1.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.19 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

