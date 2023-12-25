Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $219,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 254,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 75.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.