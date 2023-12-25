Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

Insulet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $216.18 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

