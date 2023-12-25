Eastern Bank Sells 1,195 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

