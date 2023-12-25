Eastern Bank Takes $11.95 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 435,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 4.36% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $29.75 on Monday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

