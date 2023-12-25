Eastern Bank Takes $11.95 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 435,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 4.36% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $29.75 on Monday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.